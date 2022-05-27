Tanzania: Women Premier League Delights Sponsor Sbl

THE Mainland National Women's League, popularly known as the Serengeti Lite Women's Premier League (SWPL), successfully reached its climax last week with Simba Queens successfully defending their league once again.

Simba Queens won the title after defeating Mlandizi Queens in a very competitive game which saw the latter win 2-1 victory. This is the third consecutive season that Simba Queens are celebrating the Women's Premier League throne.

The league is currently growing from strength to strength due to a huge support from Serengeti Breweries Limited under Serengeti Premium Lite banner.

The positive move follows a turning point in the history of women soccer when Serengeti Premium Lite entered into sponsorship deal with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to support the League.

Through the sponsorship, SBL became the first ever sponsor to support women soccer in the country. The sponsorship deal has transformed the league, making it more competitive and vibrant with the emergence of such strong teams as Simba Queens, JKT Queens, Yanga Princess, Alliance Girls, Mlandizi Queens and Mapinduzi Queens, to mention but a few.

And in a positive and encouraging gesture to local women's soccer development this year, Twiga Stars, Tanzania's national women's soccer team, was crowned the 2021 COSAFA women's soccer champions after trouncing all its opponents in South Africa, taking the country's name to yet another level in southern Africa's soccer arena.

TFF spokesperson Clifford Ndimbo said lack of sponsorship to the women's league had been one of the main challenges facing the development of women soccer in the country.

"In Tanzania, women's soccer has been limping for a long time due to a lack of sponsorship. Since its inception, the national women's super league has lacked financial support to function smoothly like its men's counterpart.

At least that was the sorry situation until Serengeti Premium Lite came on board, injecting a new lease of life into women's soccer, "Ndimbo said. He added the sponsorship has enabled the federation to run the league in a less stressful environment due to the sponsor's financial, material, and moral support.

"Before this sponsorship, it was difficult for teams to travel to play away matches because of financial problems. "The league is now gradually gaining popularity, and we are even starting to hire professional players from outside the country," he says.

According to the SBL's Corporate Relations Director John Wanyancha, Serengeti Premium Lite is proud to engage with the Women's Premier League, adding that the sponsorship has played a significant role in empowering women to increase their participation and performance in the sports sector in general, and in soccer in particular.

He further noted that SBL believes that by giving more visibility to the numerous talented women in the sport, it can help to raise their profile and the attractiveness of women's soccer.

"Soccer is no longer just a form of entertainment to the fans nor is it just a preserve for men only; it is also meant to unite and inspire people across the globe. It is also a source of steady income to the players," Wanyancha added.

SBL solid commitment to support the sports sector in the country was also recently cemented once again following Serengeti Premium Lager's renewal of a sponsorship contract with Taifa Stars, the Tanzanian national men's soccer team, at an event held in Dar es Salaam.