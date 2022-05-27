Tanzania: Dar Artists Head to Light Up National Museum

THE National Museum and the House of culture in collaboration with Nafasi Art Space launch the Sanaa Pamoja project at the National Museum grounds in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

After the launch, the event will run for six months before its climax in November this year. The cultural and arts project will enable various artists to showcase their talents in the event that will also involve musicians, contemporary dancers, and sculptures who will be part of the project until its climax six months later.

The Director General of the National Museum Noel Lwoga told the 'Daily News' that this platform will enable Tanzanian artists to brand their works of art to the public and use the platform to attract opportunities and clients to their works.

"The exhibition aims to empower art and stage artists by giving them the opportunity to use the platform and the museum area to do their works. Thus enabling them to sell their products as they showcase their skills to the audience," said Noel.

He added that the project goes hand in hand with supporting the government's efforts to elevate tourism in the country; hence this shows their support to President Samia Suluhu Hassan who is committed to promote the country as she did through The Royal Tour.

Luoga explained their targets; the National Museum management in their five years strategic plan, they plan to increase the number of both domestic and foreign tourists so as to raise the revenue of the institution and the nation.

It will be done by increasing the number of museums and establishing information centres in areas with ancient properties and preparing a plan to encourage tourists to visit the facilities.

The event will be free of charge for the spectators and visitors and it will feature performances from Katipano Band, Nantea Dance Company and more entertainment from other Tanzanian artists.