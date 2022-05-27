Ghana: 'Stop Disposing Solid Waste Into Drainage'

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has called for a stop to the disposal of solid waste into drainage channels.

The practice, according to him, was compromising the safety of Ghanaians and impeding the government's efforts towards finding sustainable solutions to the perennial flooding especially in Accra.

"The government's huge interventions towards addressing the flooding menace are being undermined by inappropriate behaviour of residents of some communities in Accra, particularly, along the Odaw channel and other flood prone areas," he stated.

MrAsenso-Boakye made the remarks during the commissioning of IHC Beaver 50 Cutter Suction Dredgers and marine equipment by Dredge Masters Limited (DML) at Ashaiman on Wednesday.

Despite the challenges, he said the Ministry was collaborating with private companies to pursue solutions to address the flooding challenges.

Recounting the contribution of Dredge Masters towards solid waste and flood management, particularly in the Odaw Drainage Channel, he indicated that DML had since 2015, been undertaking dredging activities along the Odaw Channel which had minimised the risk associated with flooding along the channel.

MrAsenso-Boakye underscored the need for not only frequent dredging of streams and lagoons but also in a manner that was advanced and efficient to enhance storm water conveyance in major drainage channels.

"Indeed, these cutting-edge equipment being inaugurated will enhance efficiency, optimise our dredging activities across the country and ensure value for money," he added.

The Minister commended Dredge Masters for investing in the technologically advanced equipment that would be used to undertake dredging activities as part of government coordinated efforts to minimise the incidence of flooding, especially in Accra.