Malawi: Transport Minister Laments Poor Structures in Cities

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, has lamented poor structures built by some contractors which he said do not add to the beauty of the country's cities.

He has urged architects to make sure they make designs that are strong and with a long life span so that the country's cities should always look beautiful.

Hara was speaking on Wednesday in Mangochi where he was opening the 39th Annual Conference for the Malawi Institute of Architects (MIA).

"We see how our friends design buildings or infrastructure in general in other countries. But here it seems we are not advancing much. This is why we thought of shaking them so that they should be designing better things just as they do for private entities," explained Hara.

But President of Malawi Institute of Architects, Catherine Samu, said some contractors do their work without consulting the architects.