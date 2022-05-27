Malawi: Transport Minister Laments Poor Structures in Cities

27 May 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, has lamented poor structures built by some contractors which he said do not add to the beauty of the country's cities.

He has urged architects to make sure they make designs that are strong and with a long life span so that the country's cities should always look beautiful.

Hara was speaking on Wednesday in Mangochi where he was opening the 39th Annual Conference for the Malawi Institute of Architects (MIA).

"We see how our friends design buildings or infrastructure in general in other countries. But here it seems we are not advancing much. This is why we thought of shaking them so that they should be designing better things just as they do for private entities," explained Hara.

But President of Malawi Institute of Architects, Catherine Samu, said some contractors do their work without consulting the architects.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X