Tanzania: TBs Told to Enhance Monitoring On Food Safety

Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has been asked to enhance monitoring over food safety which is a fundamental component in protecting people's health and penetrating domestic and global markets.

Kondoa District Commissioner Dr HamisKanachi made the remarks here recently when opening training on food safety and how to fight aflatoxin on maize and groundnuts to food processors and distributors.

"TBS should intensify training and other awareness campaigns on food safety to protect the health of the people and the economy of the country," he said.

He said food safety is fundamental in protecting health of the people and in penetrating domestic and International markets thus contributing to economic development.

He said food safety should be given priority in all aspects. Unhealthy food may cause serious health problems to consumers and economic effects.

He said food safety is currently facing various challenges including contamination caused by aflatoxin that leads to serious health problems and effects on the economy.

He urged the training participants to make efficient use by spreading to others the knowledge gained on food safety especially on how to combat aflatoxin so that the community and the whole nation may be free of the problem.

The TBS Official on standards Mr Ally Kingazisaid processors and distributors should use the knowledge gained on aflatoxin in order to enhance food safety in the society as well as avoid incurring losses in case they sell contaminated food products in the market.

The training was organised by the TBS through the Tanzania Initiative for Preventing Aflatoxin Contamination (TANIPAC) programme.

He said when contaminated food products are seized they are destroyed which could be huge losses in their business.

He said after conducting training and campaigns in 18 districts in the country, evaluation shows that there is a very low awareness of the problem of aflatoxin in the society.

"Apart from health problems, aflatoxin may have a huge impact on the business including losses when contaminated food products are seized," he noted.

The Bahi District Commissioner Ms MwanahamisiMunkunda advised TBS to make the training on food safety and combating aflatoxin a sustainable initiative.