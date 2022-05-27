Tanzania: NMB Takes Teleza Digitally to Morogoro

NMB Bank on Thursday launched 'TelezaDigitally' and 'MshikoFasta' services in Morogoro with aim of enabling its customers to instantly open an account.

Unveiling the service at Masika area in Morogoro, NMB Central Region Manager, NsoloMlozi said the Teleza Digitally campaign is aimed at reducing time on accessing financial services.

"NMB will continue to improve technology systems to reach their customers to get loans without any vexing bureaucracy," MrMlozi said.

The Teleza Digitally campaign was launched in April in Dodoma.

One of the Morogoro residents, JeniNdembeka, a tailor, said the new product as is tailored to cater and protect their businesses to grow.

"This service I have found is aimed at enabling entrepreneurs to access small loans," she said.

Another trader, Asia Mohamed, who is a vegetable seller at Chief Kingalu Market, said the advent of the new NMB Pesa agency services, LipaMkononi and MshikoFasta have made it easier for them to save money as profit accrued from sales, let alone taking loans.

"I see as advantageous of Teleza Digitally in terms of borrowing money and paying by phone. Hence provides an opportunity for the trader not to physicallywaste time going to the bank," he added.

The product enables the NMB customers to borrow money from as low as 5,000/- to 500,000/- over the phone.