Tanzania: NMB Takes Teleza Digitally to Morogoro

27 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Repoter

NMB Bank on Thursday launched 'TelezaDigitally' and 'MshikoFasta' services in Morogoro with aim of enabling its customers to instantly open an account.

Unveiling the service at Masika area in Morogoro, NMB Central Region Manager, NsoloMlozi said the Teleza Digitally campaign is aimed at reducing time on accessing financial services.

"NMB will continue to improve technology systems to reach their customers to get loans without any vexing bureaucracy," MrMlozi said.

The Teleza Digitally campaign was launched in April in Dodoma.

One of the Morogoro residents, JeniNdembeka, a tailor, said the new product as is tailored to cater and protect their businesses to grow.

"This service I have found is aimed at enabling entrepreneurs to access small loans," she said.

Another trader, Asia Mohamed, who is a vegetable seller at Chief Kingalu Market, said the advent of the new NMB Pesa agency services, LipaMkononi and MshikoFasta have made it easier for them to save money as profit accrued from sales, let alone taking loans.

"I see as advantageous of Teleza Digitally in terms of borrowing money and paying by phone. Hence provides an opportunity for the trader not to physicallywaste time going to the bank," he added.

The product enables the NMB customers to borrow money from as low as 5,000/- to 500,000/- over the phone.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X