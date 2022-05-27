Tanzania: National Museum Offers Students Tribal Values

NATIONAL Museum of Tanzania has trained secondary school students on the importance of cultural diversity and the role of labour division when participating in productive work as one of the ways of bringing up a responsible generation.

The training involved students from the Dar es Salaam-based schools.

As a result, the latter got an opportunity to acquire these skills from the Wayao tribe while showcasing traditional cuisines and folk stories.

The Museum's Acting Director-General, Agnes Robert noted this on Friday during the commemoration of the International Museums Day held at the village Museum of Tanzania.

On top of that, Agnes said that the training goes hand in hand with this year's theme of highlighting the power of Museums in passing traditions and cultural inheritance from one generation to the other.

Also, Agnes said that the parts of training for students were centred on traditional farming methods, fetching water, cooking, and serving and preserving food as the Yao tribe and others do it to promote thinking and creativity and generate income.

According to her, other regions apart from Dar es Salaam will also acquire such training.

The training will involve secondary schools only, as the National Museum has already started various outreach programmes aiming to reach youths from different parts of Tanzania.

Delivering knowledge to young people who visited the Yao pavilion and the national village premises, Msafiri Himba said that young people from coastal regions of Tanga, Mtwara and Coast regions were taught good manners like how to respect the elderly.

"Young people are taught traditions worth inherited like helping to carry a luggage belonging to an elderly person they meet on the way, greeting them and behaving accordingly by showing positive attitudes," he said.

He added that ignoring cultural values makes youths engage in illegal activities such as theft, booze, drug abuse and sexual immorality.