Tanzania: Govt to Strengthen Land Tenure Security, Services

MINISTRY of Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development has highlighted its priorities in the 2022/2023 budget aimed at strengthening land tenure security and services in the country.

Tabling the ministry's 110.3bn/- budget estimates in National Assembly on Thursday, Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Dr Angelina Mabula said that the budget, among others will finance ongoing and new development projects.

She said that in the next financial year, the government in collaboration with the World Bank will implement a project aimed at improving land tenure security.

"This project was signed in February this year and will be implemented in the next financial year ... it is a five-year project (2022/23 - 2027/28) aimed at strengthening land tenure security, improving land information including Integrated Land Management Information System (ILMIS)," she said.

Dr Mabula further said the ministry will also review laws governing the land sector, in order to strengthen land tenure security, to enable majority of people to have surveyed land and attract investments and boost government revenue.

She said other activities include strengthening land survey infrastructure and construction of land offices in 25 regions.

The minister said that the offices will facilitate provision of services through the ILMIS system and provide 100 village land certificates, 520,000 customary certificates, 500,000 certificates of occupancy among others.

"The ministry will also continue to work on complaints related to land valuation and compensation to improve data base for land and crop value and review land fees," she said.

Minister Mabula said her office is working on 33,250 land cases and will also empower 59 land tribunals so that they can provide services in all districts in the country.

She said in the next financial year, the government will construct, install and strengthen Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure in regional and district offices and to coordinate issuance of soft loans for construction of houses secured from the financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Minister Mabula has called on property owners in the country to take part in the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census in order for the government to obtain appropriate number of buildings in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Mabula urged property owners to provide correct information related to the use of the buildings and their ownership.

She directed local government leaders to collect information of all idle buildings and their owners by using special forms which will be provided by the ministry.

"The government has been lacking accurate data on available buildings in the country. The housing census, which will be held for the first time since independence, will enable access to accurate building statistics for economic and social development plans," said Dr Mabula.

She added that availability of accurate statistics is part of the implementation of the National Human Settlement Development Policy of 2000 and ruling party CCM Election Manifesto 2020-2025.

She said to make the exercise successful, her ministry has completed questioners, which will be used during the exercise and guidelines for collection of the information.

The Minister noted that during the exercise, risk areas, areas reserved for infrastructure and where acres have disputes, the exercise should be done after clearing all doubts.