Tanzania: PM Receives Opinion On Best Nca Protection

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday received opinions on how best to protect the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) from the people of Loliondo, Ngorongoro and Sale divisions.

Leaders from the Ngorongoro District, including Ngorongoro MP Emmanuel Shangai, traditional elders known as Laigwanan, councillors, village chairpersons, women and youth representatives delivered the suggestions to the Prime Minister at his office in Mlimwa, Dodoma.

After receiving the suggestions, Mr Majaliwa asked the public to continue trusting their government, saying that it could not have bad plans for the district's inhabitants.

"Do not listen to people whose intention is to mislead you," he said, while assuring them that the government is progressing well with construction of new settlements in Tanga Region for those who are willing to relocate from NCA.

"Construction is progressing well at Msomera village in Handeni District, Tanga Region, where the government is constructing houses for families that are willing to relocate from the NCA," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that the construction of 103 houses is nearing completion and that the government plans to build other houses to bring the total number to 500.

Mr Majaliwa also stated that the government is continuing to enhance the livestock sector in order to ensure that all pastoralists in the country are productive.

By April 13th this year, about 85 per cent of the work to construct houses for resettling pastoral and farming communities from NCA to Msomera village was completed.

Fadhil Bossa, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) project assistant supervisor, said that the houses are meant for those who willingly decide to shift from the conservation zone.

The area where the houses are being built are fitted with key infrastructures such as water, schools and good roads, as the government makes it easier for Ngorongoro residents to shift from the area, he stated, pointing out that five wells supplying safe and clean water are planned for the area, and so far three have been completed.

Relocation comes in the wake of efforts by the government to enhance conservation and tourism activities in NCA, threatened by the permanent settlement structures and livestock by leaps and bounds since 1959 when the areas were hived out of the Serengeti National Park, with the quality of being among seven travel wonders in Africa.

The premier reached an agreement with conservation stakeholders and residents of the area in meetings mid last month at Loliondo and Ngorongoro divisions in the Ngorongoro District.

Addressing about 350 local elders, he said that those who agree to relocate will find the government ready to provide close support.