Tanzania: 15.5kms Kwala - Visiga Road Worth 36bn/ - Reaches 54.1 Pc Completion

THE government will continue to create friendly environment for investors in Coast regionby improving road infrastructure, electricity and water services in industrial areas.

It will as well connect the industrial areas to Kwala Dry Port and Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) for more positive results.

Coast Regional Commissioner, Mr Aboubakar Kunenge made the statement after inspecting construction of 15.5 kilometres Kwala- Vigwaza road in Kibahadistrict that has reached 54.1 percent at the moment. The RC is in official tour, to inspect strategic projects in Kibaha District this week.

The road will cost a total of 36bn/- to completion. It is built at concrete level and it will be connected to major Industrial Park areas, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project and Kwala Dry Port.

"Our region boosts high number of industries in the country, the government has been working hard to ensure that all prerequisite infrastructures are available for investment projects to increase production and create employment," he said.

Expounding, he said that up to now, the region has a totalof 23 industrial parks in it's nine district councils.

At Sino Tan Industrial Park in Kwala area which has an area of 2,500 acres, the RC witnessed ongoing different construction activities.

"This area was handed over to the investors by the government in March 27, 2022, it is a large area and so far construction activities are going on well. This is going to be one of the biggest projects in Africa and about 350 industries are going to be built here," he explained.

He also visited Kamaka Industrial Park in Mlandizi division, which has an area of 1,000 acres and inspected first phase of construction activities which are expected to be finished by October this year.