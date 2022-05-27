Tanzania: Bunge Hails Samia's Feat

THE National Assembly on Thursday unanimously cast weight behind "Road Builders-Babacar Ndiaye Trophy 2022" awarded to President Samia Suluhu Hassan by endorsing a resolution to commit its support.

All Members of Parliament commended President Samia for scooping the award, pledging further support in execution of various infrastructure projects in the country.

President Samia received the prestigious trophy presented to her by the Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation at the African Development Bank (AfDB), Solomon Quaynor in recognition of her commitment in developing the transport sector in Tanzania.

The Parliamentarians said the award is a clear indication of President Samia's commitment to continue improving the transport sector. They promised maximum support to the Head of State.

The resolution was tabled before the House by Ms Zainab Katimba (Special Seat-CCM) and it was seconded by all parliamentarians regardless of their political affiliations.

Bunge also congratulated President Samia for being recognised as among 100 most influential people in the world with high convincing power in 2022. It also committed its full support to President Samia to ensure she fulfills her duties, especially in implementing development projects.

Debating, Special Seats MP Ummy Nderiananga (CCM) said that President Samia has shown the way by leading the nation into the right path.

She said when President Samia took over the position, the country was facing a huge challenge of Covid -19 which had affected the economy. She said measures taken by her government has significantly helped to boost the economy, which by then dropped to 4 per cent during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic but currently, it has grown to 5.2 per cent.

According to her, a leader is the one who leads the way and shows the way ... "President Samia has showed us the way."

She gave an example of the US, saying when the country faced a severe blow to its economy, President Franklin Roosevelt led the way by showing his people a new deal, which helped to reshape the economy and structure of the country.

"This award is an honour not only to President Samia but also to all Tanzanians, we should be proud of our president because she is doing a lot for the development of our nation," Ms Nderiananga said.

Minister of State, Vice- President's Office (Union and Environment) Dr Selemani Jafo said Tanzanians must be proud of President Samia. Minister Jafo said the consensus reached by the House is a clear testimony that they are all walking along President Samia's mission and vision.

He said that her commitment has enabled implementation of a number of projects which are crucial for the country's development.

"When President Samia took over, the country had a number of projects which were under execution, such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), construction of regional roads, bridges and others ... without her determination, these projects could have stalled," he said.

He said construction of the SGR is in good progress as the government has released funds for the execution of the remaining phases of the project.

Dr Jafo also named other ongoing infrastructure projects such as Kigongo- Busisi Bridge in Mwanza, outer ring roads in Dodoma, construction of Singida - Tabora and Tabora - Katavi roads.

Geita Rural MP Joseph Msukuma said the resolution has won hearts from all parliamentarians, even the opposition, something that has never been experienced in the past.

Special Seats MP Sofia Mwakagenda said that women from Beijing Platform are proud of President Samia due to her exemplary performance.

"In the past we used to hear of Corazon Aquino of Philippine, Margaret Thatcher of UK and other female leaders, but today our country has got a leader ... she is the 12th leader and first female president to receive such award from AfDB," she said.

She said that President Samia has built trust in AfDB, thus Tanzania should expect to receive more funds from the bank for construction of infrastructure.

Mafinga MP Cosato Chumi (CCM) said that the trophy is given to leading figures who have demonstrated commitment to the development of transport infrastructure in the continent.

"This has built trust and respect to our nation internationally, Tanzania will continue to be trusted by other international financial institutions when seeking loans for execution of various development projects," he said.

Presenting the resolution in the National Assembly, Special Seats MP Zainabu Katimba (CCM) said that President Samia has done a great job which has earned the country international mileage.

She said that MPs should congratulate her and support the sixth phase government initiatives being undertaken for the development of the country.

Speaking after receiving the award in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday, President Samia explained that credits should go to her predecessor, the late Dr John Magufuli, president of the fifth phase government who implemented a number of infrastructure projects, including roads, railways and bridges.