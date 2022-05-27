Ghana: 3-Member Committee to Deal With GJA Membership Register

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Elections Committee has established a three-member committee to work on the complaints received relating to the GJA membership register.

The Committee members include Kweku Sersah-Johnson, Emmanuel Akli and Charles Adjei Tetteh.

According to a statement issued in Accra yesterday by Osei Kwadwo Adow, Chairman of the GJA Elections Committee, the Committee was to ensure that all the members were in good standing as required by Articles 4(a),(i),(ii),(iii)and 47(a)(i).

It said the Committee would ensure those whose membership have been challenged on the basis of non-payment of dues, but were on the unified list be allowed to show proof of payment or pay during the period allotted by the EC to enable them partake in the elections.

The statement explained that based on the eligibility criteria in Article 4(a)i),(ii),(iii), the Elections Committee would verify the eligibility of challenged persons and be allowed as eligible members if they satisfy the constitutional requirements in addition to being paid-up.

The GJA has scheduled its national and regional elections for new executives for June 24.

The Swearing-in of the newly elected executives would be held on June 30.

According to the GJA Elections Committee, the elections would be held at all designated polling centres across the country.

It said the list of polling centres and detailed calendar of activities would be advertised in the media in the coming days.

The statement noted that the conclusion of the election date followed the successful resolution of the petitions submitted before the GJA Elections Adjudication Committee (EDAC).