Ghana: Women Tasked to Help Address Sanitation Problems

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ms Elisabeth Sackey, has urged women to identify themselves as part of the solution to sanitation-related issues.

For her, women, especially queen mothers, were powerful agents of change in formulating responses to sanitation solution, thus must be involved in finding solutions.

Ms Sackey was speaking at a workshop organised by Queen Platinum Jubilee Beacons Committee with support from Rotary Club and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in Accra on Wednesday.

The move formed part of efforts to celebrate and honour Queen Elisabeth who had contributed so much to the United Kingdom and commonwealth countries, including Ghana.

Ms Sackey said the occasion was timely as queen mothers played key developmental roles in the society.

"It is heartwarming to see the impact you can make as empowered women for sustainable development. Even more sonow that is when the world is grappling with various issues ranging from mass migration, economic hardship, health crisis, climate change and gender inequality among others."

"We possess the ideas and leadership to solve them, we are built to take on challenges, and we have the influence to make that difference, from handling sanitation issues in our communities and areas of leadership to promoting child education and to assisting in our economic empowerment. We can make things better and it's time to use all that influence and power to do these and more" she stated.

She said her outfit would work with relevant stakeholders to bring solutions to the issues that plagued sanitation, for instance, the practice of dumping refuse in the gutters, throwing garbage on the streets, among others which affected the health of the citizenry and contributed to the flooding situation whenever it rained.

With help from the queen mothers, she said public education would be scaled up to sensitise residents on harmful practices on the environment.

Madam Cecelia Seno, Convener for Hope for Future Generation (HFFG), in her submission said women needed to be empowered and encouraged in their various communities to be able to deal with issues affecting them.

According to her, the Sustainable Development Goals approved by the UN General Assembly in 2015aimed at transforming development could not be achieved if issues of sanitation were not addressed.

In that regard, 'we are here to harness opportunities to pursue the well-being of women and also shape decision that affected them in their communities.'

Queen Mother, Harrietta Hammond, Naa Ayeley Ncbaatse, Queen for youth and children under the Ga stool, said that the workshop was aimed at deliberating ways one could build herself up as a woman to a difference in the society.