Ghana: Businesswoman Jailed 15 Days for Assaulting Husband

27 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

A businesswoman, who assaulted her husband for causing the arrest of their son, has been sentenced to 15 days in prison by the Circuit Court in Accra.

RobertaDzampah and her husband Victor Dzampah, a banker, have been estranged before the altercation that resulted in the assault onMrDzampah.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafotold the court that MrDzampah lives in Teshie, Accra, while the convict lives in Bubuashie, also in Accra.

The court heard that on June 1, 2020, MrDzampah reported a case of assault against his son, Eli Dzampah, and Eli was arrested by the police.

DPS Boafo told the court presided over by Mrs Christian Cann that Roberta was unhappy about the arrest of her son and rained insults on her husband.

She said the convict called Mr Dzampah "Stupid man, foolish man, hopeless man, you don't look after your children, you don't pay your children's school fees", before the convict hit Mr Dzampah on the left shoulder.

Prosecution told the court that Mr Dzampah lodged a complaint with the Odorkor Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and Roberta was arrested.

DSP Agnes said a police medical form was issued to Mr Dzampah to seek medical attention.

