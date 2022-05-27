Ghana: Kumasi High Court Annuls Fomena Constituency Election

Kumasi — A Kumasi High Court, presided over by Justice Patricia Quansah, has annulled results of the Fomena Constituency executive election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The matter was sent to the court by Agyemang Budu, who sought a declaration of the polls as unconstitutional.

An earlier injunction secured against the elections was defied as the party went ahead to conduct the polls on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The Legal Committee of the party, led by Mr Budu sought further interpretation from the courts.

The High Court 5, admitted the motion, and indicated to the Plaintiff and Defendant the Fomena Constituency could not partake in Saturday's regional executive election.

It will be recalled some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region were aggrieved over the suspension of internal party election.

They issued a one-week ultimatum to the National Executives of the party to respond to allegation of creating room for Andrews Amoako Asiamah to contest as an unopposed parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections.

The leader of the aggrieved members, Michael Ankapong, who is also the Dompoase Polling Station Youth Organiser, embarked on a peaceful demonstration to demand transparency and accountability when the leadership of the party failed to respond to their concerns.

The concerned members of the NPP said attempts by the hierarchy of the party to impose Mr Asiamah on them was illegal because he forfeited his NPP membership after he stood as an independent candidate in the 2020 parliamentary election.

"You will recall Mr Asiamah was the NPP MP for Fomena from January 7, 2017 until his seat was declared vacant on November 7, 2020 due to his declaration and filing of nomination forms to contest the 2020 parliamentary election as an independent candidate, at a time when the party had duly elected a parliamentary candidate," said a statement by the group.