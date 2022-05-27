Ghana: Assembly Member Gets 14 Months for Attempting to Rape Co-Tenant

Wa — An Assembly Member, Peter Kaadaare Seidu, has been jailed 14-month hard labour by the WaDistrict Magistrate Court for unlawful entry and attempting to rape a co-tenant.

Mr Seidu, 28, assembly member for Gbache Electoral Area, in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region, allegedly entered the room of a 32-year old female co-tenant at about 10:39pm on, May 15, and attempted to forcefully have sex with her.

Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Gideon OheneBoateng, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, told the court presided over by Mr Maxwell MaxibrainTitriku, that the co-tenant (name withheld) reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit(DVVSU).

Prosecution said that the convict attempted to assault the woman sexually even when the DVVSU was investigating the case.

Chief Insp Boateng said the woman reported that Seidu paid her unannounced visits and knocked on her door at 'ungodly hours' of the day.

The court heard that the woman,who was overwhelmed by Seidu'sbehaviour, further reported the case to a family friend, a policeman, to caution convict to desist from the harassment.

Chief InspBoateng said "The caution fell on deaf ears as Seidu on May 15, forced his way into the room of the complainant around 10:39pm and attempted to have sex with her."

Prosecutions said the complainant told the police that"she woke up to the noise of Seidu's presence in her room and screamed for help when the convict tried to pounce on her."

Chief Insp Boateng said the victim "said other tenants rescued her and alerted the police about the incident, which led to the arrest of the convict".

The court heard that Mr Seidu confessed to the crime during police investigation and pleaded for mercy claiming that he was under the influence of evil spirits.