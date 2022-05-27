Ghana: Playwright Latifabubakar Tackles Child Trafficking, Labour With Christmas-in-May

Playwright Latif Abubakar's Globe Productions is poised to thrill theatre enthusiasts with a play at the end of the month. The play which aims at educating patrons on issues affecting society will focus on trafficking and child labour.

Weaved with comedy, music and dance, the play would also reveal why Santa Claus is out here when Christmas is actually some seven months away.

Titled "Christmas-In-May," the play tells the story of four young adults in challenging times who were tricked into an unknown, and their leader gets nabbed.

They however managed to escape, only to run into another unknown.

The play continues with Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, making an appearance way before the Yuletide, which meant that"there is something in the soup".

It means something unusual is happening and the play will unravel that mystery.

According to Mr Abubakar, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, he was motivated to write the play because of the growing interest of patrons and the positive impact of his plays on the society.

"We hope to touch more lives in the years ahead with an improvement in the quality and hilarity of our plays with the production team continuing with the tri-annual performances and regional tours," he stated.

The play which is the 69th production of Globe Productions features legendary actor Fred Amugi, JeneralNtatia, Abraham Mac Pratt Dadzie, Shelter Say, Bright KekeliDjangmah and Samira Suhini Farouk. It will show on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre at 4:00pm and 8:00pm respectively

Some of the plays that have come from the stables of Globe Productions include, Something Must Kill A Man, which focused on Teambuilding, I Can't Think Far, which is about peaceful elections; Saints and Sinners which highlights the Menace of galamsey; Men Don Die touches on road safety and Judas and Delilah centres on health and first aid tips.