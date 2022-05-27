Ghana: NMCP Cautions Public Against Misuse of Insecticide-Treated Mosquito Nets

DC Koraa — The Programme Manager of the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) DrKeziah Malm has cautioned the public against the use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets for other uses such as fishing, covering of foods and gardening.

She noted that the nets contained chemicals which repel mosquitos effectively, therefore it would not be advisable to have direct contact with the eatables.

MsMalm was speaking in an interview, at the sidelines of the commemoration of this year's World Malaria Day, held recently in Accra.

She explained that in spite of the huge sensitisation being made, some people still declined to sleep in the treated mosquito nets, thus hampering the goals of reducing malaria in the country.

Majority of the adamant group, according to MsMalm, were people living in the rural communities, who do not appreciate the negative effects about the misuse of the net, instead of the intended purpose.

She said malaria had been responsible for the death of millions of people across the globe, especially among innocent children. It, therefore, behooved on parents to ensure that the nets were utilise for its purpose.

Dr Malm said government was working hard with other partners to ensure malaria would be eradicated and this also required community participation and engagements.

"The work ahead is too much and requires a lot of extra efforts and community commitment in changing behaviour towards the way we handle the process of eradicating malaria", she said.

According to her, despite the efforts to eradicate malaria, it cannot be achieved,if rural communities do not have access to important information and basic health facilities to treat patients when diagnosed.

She appealed to partners in the health sector to help government in ensuring that every household sleep under mosquito nets, especially in the rural communities.

Eradicating malaria is a collective responsibility between the health workers and the community. If the community does not take part in the health services, then we are not going to achieve our goal," DrMalm said.

"Malaria, as we all know, is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in a lot of people, especially children,even the elderly. It can be deadly if not treated early," he added.

A resident at DC Kora in the Mion district assembly in the Northern Region, Baba Seiduadmittedthat the nets were being used at the entrance of their rooms in order to prevent the mosquitos from entering the room.

He explained that, sleeping in it was not comfortable, especially during the warm periods,"this is why they prefer using it as a curtain."