South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 27, 2022

Cape Town —

Former Transnet Head Siyabonga Gama, Others Arrested For Alleged Corruption

Five former Transnet officials have been arrested by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate. They are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. According to reports, the five are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg, where they will also be charged with the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Three Brothers Die After Drinking Energy Drink Allegedly Given By Father

Three Gauteng brothers aged 6, 13 and 16 died after consuming energy drinks allegedly given to them by their father before they left for school. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: "Two of the children died shortly after complaining of stomach pains, while one was rushed to the nearest hospital, but died on the way. The fourth sibling is in a critical condition at the hospital while the fifth, fortunately, did not consume the energy drink." The father was arrested and charged with murder after police investigations.

Man Arrested at OR Tambo Airport Trying to Smuggle Rhino Horn

A 41-year-old man has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for trying to smuggle 26kg of rhino horn out of the country. Security officials became suspicious at the contents of his hand luggage and called the police, who promptly arrested the man. The suspect will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on charges of contravention of the Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004, which prohibits the illegal trade of rhino horn.

Jacob Zuma Accuses High Court of Dragging Its Heels On Appeals

The Supreme Court of Appeal President, Justice Mandisa Maya, has rejected allegations that she deliberately stalled the finalisation of former President Jacob Zuma’s two appeals. The first appeal centres around Zuma's application to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his multi-million rand arms deal corruption case, which the High Court rejected. The other appeal is on Zuma's medical parole - deemed by the High Court as unlawful and irrational. Zuma was sent to prison for 15 months by the Constitutional Court for disobeying a direct order to give evidence at the Zondo Commission into state capture. However, former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser released him on medical parole in less than two months against the recommendation of the Medical Parole Advisory Board.