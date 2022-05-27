Zimbabwe: Grace's Accountant Up for Fraud

An accountant at former First Lady Grace Mugabe's Foundation has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding her of US$42 636.

Jabulani Cornerstone Dumbura (37), who also manages Mugabe's Highfield Farm in Norton, was facing fraud charges when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

He was freed on $30 000 bail and will be back in court on June 30, 2022.

It is alleged that Dumbura stole money from his employer through auctions carried out by Ruby Auction in relation to subsidiaries of Gushungo Holdings Private Limited.

Sometime in April 2022, informant Collins Matongo, employed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, was assigned by Grace Mugabe to assist in monitoring activities at Highfield Farm where Dumbura was stationed. From the period extending from March 21, 2022, to April 14, 2022, Matongo discovered that Dumbura received US$11 045 from other staff members who had bought goods from the auction and he failed to surrender the money to Gushungo Holdings.

Dumbura allegedly converted all that money to his own use. He also allegedly stole three motor vehicles namely a Triton, two Nissan NP200s and a motorbike later found by Matongo. On April 28, 2022, Dumbura allegedly stole a water pump valued at US$3 000 from the auction yard at Highfield farm, Norton.

He then transported the pump to one Mutanga in Damafalls and covered his tracks by purporting that the pump had gone for repairs. From a period extending from April 8, 2022, to May 11, 2022, Dumbura allegedly received US$17 991 from beef sales and converted it to his own use.

Investigations made later led to the arrest of Dumbura. Anesu Chirenje represented the State.