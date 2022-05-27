Zimbabwe: PSL Holds Agm

THE Premier Soccer League are expected to unveil their strategic plan for the next three years when club chairmen convene in Harare for the annual general meeting this morning. The annual indaba will review the previous year which was affected by Covid-19, resulting in the delay of the resumption of the league.

The league finally kicked off in the second half of the year with the Chibuku Super Cup. However, the major highlight of the meeting is the strategic plan that is set to be presented to the board of governors.

The league's chief executive Kenny Ndebele said the strategic plan will give a new direction in the development of the league.

"We will be looking at competition, development, and club licensing among other issues.

"We have been working on our strategic plan for the next three years. We had a workshop in December and our consultant will help us unveil the strategic plan.

"The strategic plan will take us into the development of the league," said Ndebele.

The meeting comes at a time the league is grappling with hooliganism and violence at the football matches. Ndebele said the issue will also be deliberated on at today's meeting.

The league is facing a crisis with their brand and that of their sponsors at stake. Last week they undertook a drastic decision to suspend games and attend to the scourge after convening a meeting with some of the game's critical stakeholders.

Today's indaba is expected to provide lasting solutions to the scourge by probably adopting some of the recommendations that were made at last week's meeting that was attended by stadia owners, police, club security personnel, referees' committee, media and other crucial stakeholders.

The stakeholders made several suggestions that they believed might help contain crowd trouble during and after matches.

"We will share with the board some of the recommendations made at the security workshop held last week," said Ndebele.

The recommendations can only become binding and effective if the club chairmen adopt some of them or include them in their standing rules.

Part of the agenda includes an address by the PSL chairman Farai Jere as well as his activity report containing the activities since the last congress was held.

As usual, the presentation of the consolidated and revised balance sheet and the profit and loss statement will be done as well as the approval of the financial statements and the approval of the budget.

The members are also expected to vote on proposals for amendments to the statutes and the standing orders of congress.

Furthermore, the members are expected to have the discussion of proposals submitted by the members and the Emergency Committee.

The league is also expected to appoint independent auditors upon the proposal of the general secretary.

Any further items proposed by the members of the emergency committee will also be deliberated on.

The league bosses are confident of safe resumption of football.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos v Whawha (Sakubva), Harare City v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium, ZTN Prime), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve), FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Manica Diamonds (Baobab).

Sunday: Tenax v Cranborne Bullets (Sakubva), Dynamos v Herentals (National Sports Stadium, ZTN Prime), Bulawayo Chiefs v CAPS United (Luveve).