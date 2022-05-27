Zimbabwe: Woman Hunted Over Rape of Seven Juveniles

27 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)

A manhunt has been launched for a woman known as Ivy Nyashano, to answer to allegations of unlawful detention and rape of seven juveniles.

In a statement last night, police said they were appealing for information that may lead to Nyashano's arrest.

She is wanted for cases of "unlawful detention and rape involving seven juveniles, which occurred between 13 and 24 May in Karoi and Harare.

"On 13 May, 2022 the suspect allegedly went to the Chikangwe area in Karoi where she persuaded and convinced seven female juveniles aged between 12 and 16 years to accompany her to the Buffalo Downs area in Karoi on the pretext that she was going to offer them employment as shop attendants.

"She took the victims to her residence in Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza, in Harare. On 14th May 2022, the suspect started to give the victims beer, family planning pills, among other tablets, and drugged them before forcing the victims to be intimate with different men whom she charged an undisclosed fee. This continued up until three of the victims escaped from the suspect's home on 24 May, 2022 and contacted their parents, who then sent them bus fares to return home and a police report was made."

