Zimbabwe: Minister Endorses Fenty Line

THE launch of the international Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brand in Zimbabwe by musician, businesswoman, and billionaire Rihanna, real name Robyn Fenty, is a clear sign that Zimbabwe is indeed open for business, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said last night.

Speaking during the Africa regional launch of the beauty and skin products at a colourful ceremony in Harare, Minister Mutsvangwa said President Mnagagwa is serious with the 'Zimbabwe is open for business' mantra.

"Surely after seeing billionaires like Rihanna heeding the President's call, surely we cannot remain sceptical. The Second Republic is serious about improving the country into an upper-middle income society.

"As we speak, Botswana, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, and Ghana are also launching Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

"This shows that as a country we have done well in our image-building initiatives and we are indebted to her for believing in Zimbabwe as a market that will give her return on her investment," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said she understands that the music star's goal was not just to start a beauty brand but to have a brand so unique that it would positively change the beauty industry.

"She created Fenty Beauty to ensure the inclusion of all skin colours, more so ensuring the inclusion of deeper skin tones.

"We are here to celebrate this major milestone because previously it was difficult to have beauty products that fit darker skin tones hence women and men had resorted to whitening products which have the potential to harm the skin in the future," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said there is an overwhelming range of skincare products on the market with varying promises, however, it is the differentiation and positioning strategy that sets Fenty products apart from the others on the market.

"The brand is popular for its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender, especially its Pro Filt'R foundation. Yes, men can comfortably use these beauty products too."

"There is the misconception that being conscious of your beauty is for women, well Rihanna has proved that beauty is for both men and women," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said modern skincare includes cleansing, soothing, restoring, perfuming and protecting the skin.

"This is precisely what Fenty Beauty and Skin products seek to achieve. So I want to encourage men to also use Fenty beauty and Skin products," she said.

"The original foundation launch included 40 shades, and has since expanded to 50. Mu 50shades imomo haungazoshayewo yako. The intent behind having so many shades on offer is to differentiate from other make-up companies that do not cater for a broad market."

Minister Mutsvangwa also encouraged young women to take advantage of the launch and find business opportunities in this brand.

"You can be distributors or sales agents. Those that know me, know that I am passionate about business and the empowerment of women.

"I am also gifted with an eye that sees business opportunities and I am telling you ladies to take advantage of this business opportunity," she said.

Mrs Karen Mutasa, the partner of Nuance SSA and director of Catts Beauté Store, saluted Rihanna for the beauty and skin care products which she launched in 2017.

"We feel very blessed that Zimbabwe is among the countries that have been able to bring this brand and its exclusive to Catts Beauté Store.

"Catts is going to be the store housing Fenty makeup and beauty," she said.

Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary, Mr George Guvamatanga, former president Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona Mugabe Chikore and socialite Zodwa Mkandla were among the attendees during the launch.