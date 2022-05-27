Zimbabwe: Hooliganism in Football Was Getting Out of Hand - Mapeza

CHAMPIONS FC Platinum's coach Norman Mapeza yesterday said the Premier Soccer League were justified to halt games last week and attend to security issues since hooliganism was getting out of hand in domestic football.

The former Zimbabwe international was speaking ahead of the resumption of football tomorrow as they host Triangle at Mandava after a tumultuous month that saw two games being abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Mapeza witnessed the anarchy first-hand when unruly fans turned Mandava into a warzone, leading to the premature end of their game against Highlanders on April 23.

Then two weeks ago, the ugly scenes unfolded again at Barbourfields and the match officials were forced to call off the game between Highlanders and Dynamos late in the second half.

The issue of hooliganism is set to be on the agenda when the Premier Soccer League hold their Annual General Meeting today, following last week's meeting with the security personnel.

"There are some things that happen in life and some of them are beyond our control. I think what PSL did last week, they did it for a reason.

"So we don't have to say it was a blessing in disguise or maybe to celebrate because we didn't have league games.

"I think everyone knows what happened and everybody knows what was happening in our football because of violence and things like that.

"So I think what PSL did was very commendable because it was getting out of hand," said Mapeza.

The games resume as FC Platinum welcome Triangle in a top four clash at Mandava. Mapeza's team has been on a steady revival after winning five of their last six games and closing the gap with the top teams.

FC Platinum are now in fourth place with 25 points, three behind third-placed Triangle. Chicken Inn lead the race with 31 points, one above Dynamos, with two rounds of play remaining before the halfway mark.

FC Platinum won their last two games quite comfortably against CAPS United (3-0) and Yadah (2-0) and they will be looking to string together a three-match winning streak for the first time in the current season.

"At the end of the day we are playing a very good team in Triangle. They have been doing well of late and it's not going to be an easy game for us," said Mapeza.

"What is important is for us to continue where we left off when we played Yadah in Harare.

"We haven't gone for three matches on a winning streak (this season). So what is important is to make sure that these remaining two games (before the mid-season), starting on Saturday against Triangle and then against Cranborne Bullets, we collect maximum points."

Log leaders Chicken Inn will host Yadah at Luveve tomorrow while Ngezi Platinum clash against Manica Diamonds in a potentially explosive encounter at Baobab.

Struggling giants Highlanders are set to get the ball rolling when they visit Nyamhunga tomorrow to face ZPC Kariba in a lunch time kickoff.

This will be the first assignment for interim manager Joel Lupahla, who was thrust onto the hot seat following the sacking of Mandla Mpofu last week.

The Kariba side have been a hard nut to crack for Bosso ever since they made their debut in the Zimbabwean top flight football.

Speaking at the weekly conference held at the Highlanders offices, Luphahla said he was confident of changing the script in Kariba

"The boys have put up a good fighting spirit at training. I am very confident that we will collect the maximum points," said Luphahla.