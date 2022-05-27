Zimbabwe: Eeg Engages Youths On Drug Abuse

Newly — formed empowerment lobby, Economic Empowerment Group (EEG), has embarked on a countrywide tour aimed at engaging youths on various social ills and civic education such as drugs and the need to register to vote.

The empowerment lobby group led by Mr Mike Chimombe was in Bulawayo on Africa Day where it interacted with youths and conscientised them on several national issues.

In a statement, Mr Chimombe said their engagement with youths was consistent with the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa's thrust of leaving no one and no place behind.

Mr Chimombe said as an empowerment lobby group, they also donated football kits, trophies and money for youths to boost small to medium enterprise projects.

"On Wednesday 25 May 2022, the Economic Empowerment Group was in Bulawayo for the anti drugs and substance abuse campaign in line with President Mnangagwa's call against drug abuse.

"The EEG national executive led by Mike Chimombe donated football kits, trophies and funds for youths to boost their Small to medium business enterprises which they are exhibiting at the Venue," said the organisation.

"The EEG also took time to interact and encourage youths to register to vote and all first time voters present pledged to vote for President Mnangagwa, voting for Economic Development in the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections."

The empowerment lobby group, which was launched recently, is composed of young businessmen and constituted by an executive drawn from across all provinces and sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Business Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some of the founder members of the new empowerment lobby group include businessmen, Mr Scott Sakupwanya, Mike Chimombe, legislator Munyaradzi Kashambe and Mr Bheki Moyo.

Mr Chimombe is the founding president and will have Mr Kashambe as first vice president while Ms Saliwe Njolomole comes in as second vice president with Mr Clifford Hlupeko as secretary-general while Mr Bheki Moyo will be treasurer general.

Speaking at the launch a fortnight ago, EEG founding president Mr Chimombe said the organisation is going to be very aggressive in lobbying for policies that will empower indigenous persons across all sectors in the country.

He said one of the issues they will lobby for is the enforcement of locals being employed in the reserved sectors of the economy.

These include transport (passenger buses, taxis and car hire services), retail, wholesale, hair salons, advertising agencies, estate agencies, grain milling, bakeries, tobacco grading and packaging and artisanal mining among others.

Mr Chimombe said they will also push for the empowerment of marginalised communities in line with President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 which is anchored on National Development Strategy.

"This organisation is focusing on economic empowerment incorporating all citizens and pushing our President's Vision 2030.

"We are going to be penetrating all sectors including agriculture, tourism, ICT, mining and all others as we march towards an upper middle income economy. We will leave no one or no place behind," said Mr Chimombe.