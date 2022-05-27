Zimbabwe: Duo Up for Selling U.S.$30 Million Mugabe Movie for U.S.$1

Two Harare men appeared in court answering to piracy allegations after they sold a movie titled Mugabe 2020 worth US$30 million for US$1.

Cliff Marufu (35) and Blessing Nhamo (36) appeared before Harare Magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti charged with possession, selling or displaying for sale infringed copy of literary work.

They were remanded to June 14 2022.

The film is alleged to be owned by a company called Eastgate Films which is being represented by Cosmas Mukwenya.

It is alleged that the owner visited Marufu's workplace on May 24 2022 in company of two police officers.

"The trio told Marufu that they were in need of a film titled Mugabe 2020 and he told them that he was in possession of such a film at a price of US$1 for 3 movies," said prosecutor Thomas Chanakira.

The other cop, Sergeant Chinhiya then paid the money and Marufu copied the movie to a blank flash.

When he finished copying the movie, he was arrested for possessing and selling a film he did not create.

The police officers took his Dell laptop, external drive, two cables and a Samsung S7 Edge cellphone which they intend to submit as exhibits.

He then led the police officers to Nhamo whom he claimed to be the one who gave him the film.

The two were then arrested.