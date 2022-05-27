Zimbabwe: Man Calls Time On Marriage After Being Denied Conjugal Rights

A sex starved man, Kostanteno Ngandu, domiciled in United Kingdom has called it quits with his wife for denying him conjugal rights.

He has filed for divorce at the Harare High court divorcing his wife Emmah Zvamaziva Ngandu nee Mashingaidze, saying she has starved him for several months.

"The parties have not had normal and regular sexual relationship consistent with a normal marriage. The parties go for months without having sexual intercourse and this has led to the breakdown of the marriage," wrote Ngandu's lawyers.

They added, The parties lost love and affection for each other.

"The parties are no longer compatible and have irreconcilable differences."

High Court judge Justice Neville Wamambo granted the divorce.

According to court papers, the couple was married in 1989 and were blessed with two children.

Their first born is now an adult.

The parties agreed that Emmah will get all their household property at their house in Budiriro and a Chrysler Grand Voyager.

Their Budiriro house will be put into their family Trust for the benefit of their two children.

Ngandu also offered to pay US$300 per month as maintenance for their minor son and also settle US$10 000 annual fees for his minor son.

He also has been awarded their rural home in Musana and reasonable access to his minor son.