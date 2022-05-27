Namibia: Ombandje Guards Stage Peaceful Demonstration

Keetmanshoop — Guards working for Ombandje Security, during a peaceful demonstration in the southern town last Friday, threatened to cease protecting the Ministry of Health and Social Services' premises unless they receive their outstanding and current salaries by 7 June 2022.

Receiving the written petition from the concerned group, Keetmanshoop rural constituency councillor, Gerrit Witbooi bemoaned the fact that the company's owner, Kavemuii Kaure, did not, despite receiving payments of more than N$2 million, pay the guards for services delivered.

"We have received allegations from concerned sources that Kaure received 58 payments from invoices worth over N$2 million form the service provider since November 2021 and proceeded from there to secure a personal loan of N$3.4 million from the Development Bank of Namibia with the said payments as guarantee whilst not willing to pay his workers," he remarked with concern.

Witbooi continued that his office, the workers' representative and management of Ombandje convened a meeting two weeks ago but the company's management walked out, as they could not reach an amicable solution for the dispute.

"Ombandje should be rest assured that these unpaid personnel will down tools as from a minute after the deadline set, which can have detrimental consequences as a result thereof, since they are guarding valuable equipment, and also maintain order at health facilities across the //Kharas region," said Witbooi. He added the concerned groups are not hooligans, and called on Kaure to come forward and explain his reluctance to pay his employees.

In the petition handed over to Witbooi, the workers' spokesperson, Heinrich Meyer, said they are demanding payment of all short and belated payments by 7 June 2022.

"It is only when these payments are done that we will return to our duty stations as from 8 June 2022 thereafter," he strongly emphasised when reading out the document.

The concerned workers furthermore demand the company appoints two supervisors: one for day and another for night shifts from persons from our region, according to the petitions. It continued that Ombandje should pay them an hourly rate of N$10 as was agreed four years ago by the security industry trade union and labour ministry.

"As a result, these challenges of delayed payments is that we, as employees, are penalised by commercial banks for not paying our debit orders for loans on time," said Meyer. He also said many of them have been evicted from shacks they hired due to not paying monthly rental fees. "We also demand an overtime rate equal to 1.5 times our normal hourly rate for work performed on Saturdays, and 2.0 on Sundays and public holidays as well as night time allowance," the petition further reads.

It added that they are not even equipped with essentials like night torches, full uniforms and stationery to carry out their duties effectively. Approached for comment, Anna Richter, one of the employees, raised the fear that they are now losing their accommodation due to these delayed payments, not enabling them to pay their monthly rent.

"These people (Ombandje) should start to respect and appreciate us for the services we deliver, making them get their payments," she added. Richter also said Ombandje continuously promises them to get paid every other day but they do not live up to their promises.

Thomas Jahr, another frustrated employee, called Kaure a "jackal that came to steal animals in the //Kharas region. "He must come forward and pay us our long outstanding monies. This guy (Kaure) must come and explain to us what is happening," said Jahr.

Despite several attempts over the past two weeks to contact him, Kaure did not respond to calls and text messages.