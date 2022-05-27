Namibia: You Won't Regret Coming to Namibia - Geingob

President Hage Geingob has assured potential investors they will not regret choosing Namibia for investment.

The President enticed investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with the fact that the country is well prepared to accommodate them in all aspects of their operations, with world-class infrastructure and excellent support services.

"We are a country with many underground resources and somebody has to come dig them out. We can do it ourselves, but we may lack skills or money. Come and invest in Namibia, you will not regret it," said Geingob this week during a green hydrogen event at WEF.

Namibia has for the first time been invited to participate in the annual WEF that started on Sunday, 22 May 2022 and concluded yesterday, under the theme 'History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies'.

Namibia headed to Davos with a specific agenda to announce the country is open for business and indeed presents high value investment opportunities in identified sectors. At the WEF, a high-level Namibian delegation engaged potential investors with the aim of stimulating foreign direct investment. This is needed to support Namibia in building a strong, private sector-led economy with inclusive growth that drives employment creation and other economic opportunities for locals.

Meanwhile, African leaders, including President Geingob attended a session in Davos on 'Examining the role of Africa in a changing global order'. Most of the leaders bemoaned unfair treatment from other continents, giving examples of Covid-19 vaccines that the continent was last to receive.

"The pandemic taught us that we are all equal in the world. Let us now try to be independent and combine our efforts as Africa. Covid-19 also reminded us to be self-reliant. Let's teach each other and not keep it to ourselves. The more they leave us out, the more we move on," Geingob stated.

The African leaders spoke about the importance of intra-regional trade and its potency to unlock and unleash the region's pent-up socio-economic potential.

In particular, President Geingob encouraged African leaders to convene more fruitfully at home and not always wait for these international platforms to meaningfully engage one another.