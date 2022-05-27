Namibia: Catholic Church Mourns Father Mikaya

Rundu — A Catholic priest stationed at Sambyu Catholic Mission in Mashare constituency, Charles Mikaya died in a horrific car accident on Tuesday, near Grootfontein.

"It is with absolute shock and deep sadness that I announce that Father Charles Chaseta Mikaya, the parish priest of St Joseph's Parish, Shambyu, was called to eternal rest this morning around 11h00," said Father Benny Karuveli, Secretary General of the Namibia Catholic Bishops' Conference who announced the death on Tuesday.

"Father Mikaya was a committed and hardworking priest. Deacon Angel Mulenge Bwalya, who was with him also suffered injuries but is in a stable condition," he continued.

The late Malawian priest Mikaya burned beyond recognition after the Toyota pick-up he was driving overturned and caught fire. Bwalya, from Nyangana Catholic Mission, sustained injuries and was rushed to the Grootfontein State Hospital for medical care.

They were travelling from Nyangana Mission at Kangweru village in Ndonga Linena constituency, to Maria Bron outside Grootfontein on the Tsumeb road.