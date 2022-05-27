Namibia: Catholic Church Mourns Father Mikaya

27 May 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — A Catholic priest stationed at Sambyu Catholic Mission in Mashare constituency, Charles Mikaya died in a horrific car accident on Tuesday, near Grootfontein.

"It is with absolute shock and deep sadness that I announce that Father Charles Chaseta Mikaya, the parish priest of St Joseph's Parish, Shambyu, was called to eternal rest this morning around 11h00," said Father Benny Karuveli, Secretary General of the Namibia Catholic Bishops' Conference who announced the death on Tuesday.

"Father Mikaya was a committed and hardworking priest. Deacon Angel Mulenge Bwalya, who was with him also suffered injuries but is in a stable condition," he continued.

The late Malawian priest Mikaya burned beyond recognition after the Toyota pick-up he was driving overturned and caught fire. Bwalya, from Nyangana Catholic Mission, sustained injuries and was rushed to the Grootfontein State Hospital for medical care.

They were travelling from Nyangana Mission at Kangweru village in Ndonga Linena constituency, to Maria Bron outside Grootfontein on the Tsumeb road.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X