Namibia: One of Eight Jailbreakers Re-Arrested

27 May 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

One of the eighth dangerous criminals, who had escaped from Oluno prison cells, was arrested in Oshikango after being deported from Angola. According to Oshana police spokesperson Thomas Aiyambo, 27-yearold Gideon Junior Nashilongo, accused of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, was rearrested at Oshikango in the Ohangwena region on Wednesday around 06h00.

It is alleged the eight escaped through the roof of the police station last Sunday, and the police have no pictures of any of the accused at this stage. The escapees are John Pedro (22), Dinu Tjipito (20), Fernando Segunda Rosalio (21), Eliaser Michael Andreas (22), Zizee Tjipito (23), Teofelus Nauyoma (40) and Shinedima Stefanus Sixa (28).

They face charges ranging from murder, gender-based violence, rape, housebreaking and robbery. Of the eight accused, four are Angolan nationals. Aiyambo advised the public to be careful, as they are considered dangerous criminals, and people should not try to arrest them, but rather call the police.

The suspect is due to appear in court today and will be detained at the Oluno police facility to prevent him from jeopardising the investigation. The police has called on the public to assist the police with any information that could lead to their arrest.

