South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy On Murder of Eastern Cape Black Fishers' Association Chair, Xola Ngcangca

26 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment shocked at the murder of Eastern Cape Black Fishers Chair

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy, has expressed her sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Eastern Cape Black Fishers' Association chair, Xola Ngcangca, who was murdered on Wednesday night.

Mr Ngcangca was shot dead outside his KwaDwesi home in Gqeberha.

"The murder of a man who was working towards an improving the lives of especially small-scale fishers is a shock to all within the fishing community. Mr Ngcangca was committed to transformation of the fishing sector, and fought for the protection of the rights of fishers at all levels. His contribution to a sector that has the potential to contribute to job creation and economic growth in communities along South Africa's vast coastline is to be commended, and will be sorely missed," said the Minister.

Under the chairpersonship of Mr Ngcangca, the Eastern Cape Black Fishers Association had been involved in the development of knowledge and skills of small-scale fishers, traders and processors, to improve the standards, fish handling and ultimately improved businesses.

