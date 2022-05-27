South Africa: 'Lawyers Don't Change Anything, People Do'

analysis

Social change comes when people act individually and in formation to achieve the particular change, says land activist.

The last of the land series talks hosted at The Forge was given by advocate Stuart Wilson, who described the prospects of using the law as a means for land redistribution.

Wilson said that while the law was useful, it was not the means by which redistribution could take place, but was part of a framework that enabled change to be possible.

"Lawyers don't change anything, people do. Social change itself comes when people act individually and in formation to achieve the particular change" he said.

It was Wilson's assertion that the law in South Africa is, for better or worse, the vehicle through which political settlement took place after apartheid ended and restitution was embarked upon.

He said that aspirations to achieve redistribution would have to be mediated through the law and the Constitution, and that while lawyers may not be the most important part of activism, the law still existed in all walks of life and political action sought.

In limited ways, the law had brought about a modest amount of redistribution, and the Constitution and the law remained resources...