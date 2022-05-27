Mauritius: JCI Vice President Meets President Roopun

press release

The 2022 Vice President of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) for Africa and the Middle East, Mr. Richard Ojo, met the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun, this morning at the State House, in Réduit.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr. Richard Ojo spoke about his purpose for coming to Mauritius, which is essentially to visit JCI members in the country so as to motivate as well as encourage them to create a positive change in their community and the country at large.

Furthermore, he pointed out that his mission is to share and strategise into the good opportunities that JCI has to offer, and help members to create actions that have sustainable impacts on the community.

He added that he is trying to get young active citizens who will be motivated enough to engage with other young people in their community and country in order to create sustainable development.

As regards his discussion with the President Roopun, he informed that the latter shed light on the key areas on which young people should focus, not only in their community and country but in Africa as a continent. It is from shared values, opportunities that we can all develop a continent and build a better place for the future of the generations to come, he emphasised.