Uganda: UPDF Lt. Colonel Arrested With Ivory in Katakwi

27 May 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Np Admin

A senior officer in the UPDF, Lt. Col. Ariko Robert, 54 has been arrested in Katakwi while attempting to sell ivory.

Ariko was arrested from his home in Africa village, Getom sub county, Katakwi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect is attached to 43 rd battalion.

As recently as a month ago UWA, the Uganda Police Force, and Natural Resource Conservation Network initiated a combined investigation to find the army official who was allegedly selling wildlife parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

An anonymous tip led the undercover investigators, posing as buyers, to Ariko's house this morning.

The suspect welcomed the "customers" who insisted on confirming the product before any negotiations.

Ariko took the "customers" to a Starlet UAG 464 E vehicle parked at his home where the products they wanted to see were being kept. On discovering the ivory in the vehicle's trunk, Ariko was taken into custody.

He is currently under custody at Katakwi Central Police Station (CPS).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X