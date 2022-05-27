Uganda: Museveni Urges DPP Staff to Avoid Corruption, Be Patriotic

President Museveni has urged staff of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to be patriotic and avoid corruption.

Museveni made the remarks while meeting a delegation from the office of the DPP led by the DPP, Justice Jane Frances Abodo, and her deputies, John Baptist Asiimwe and William Byansi. The meeting took place at State House, Entebbe.

"Please, be thorough in your work and remain patriotic and avoid corruption. The mistake with people in previous governments is that they were not patriotic and did not care about the people," Museveni said.

During the meeting, the delegation decried low staffing, low salaries and threats on them as some of the challenges they face while executing their duties.

They said that there are only 300 prosecutors countrywide.

Museveni thanked the team for their service despite the challenges they face.

On the issue of salary, Museveni agreed with the team that they need to be enhanced.