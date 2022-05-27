Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Participates in AU Summit On Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government, 27 May

press release

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 27 May 2021, undertake a working visit to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to attend the African Union's 16th Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa.

Hosted by His Excellency President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, and initiated by a proposal from Angola, the Summit will take place in Malabo in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

In response to the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism, the African Union Assembly, at its 35th Ordinary Session held in February 2022, through Decision Assembly/AU/Dec. 828(XXXV), decided to convene an "Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Governments in Africa (UCG)", as proposed by the Republic of Angola.

The Summit will assess the persistent threats, evaluate current response mechanisms, and decide on the specific actions and measures necessary to strengthen the collective security of Member States facing terrorism and violent extremism.

The Summit will also discuss actionable measures needed to stem the upsurge in these challenges on the Continent.

This weekend's gathering of leaders provides the first high-level political platform since 2000, for Heads of State to address a new wave of unconstitutional changes of government.

It is also the first opportunity for African leaders since 2014 to address collective defence and security in the face of terrorism and violent extremism currently affecting all five regions of the African Union.

Responding to these threats is an integral part of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps for Silencing the Guns in Africa which aims to achieve peace and security on the Continent.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor.