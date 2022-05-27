South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Welcomes Milestone in Households Counted By StatsSA in Western Cape

press release

Premier Winde welcomes 80% milestone in households counted by StatsSA in WC; encourages residents to get counted ahead of 31 May deadline

As of 8am today, Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) has reached a milestone of having counted 80% of households in our province. With just 5 days left, I encourage those of you who have not yet been counted to urgently do so.

We have just 5 days left until the end of the census count on 31 May and need to make it count. If you haven't yet been counted, please make sure that you urgently do so, if you have already been counted - please help your neighbours, colleagues and friends who have not yet done so.

Of those counted by StatsSA to date:

72% were counted by field officers;

8% were counted online;

12% of field counting remains in progress;

3% of online counting remains in progress; and

6% are outstanding.

While this milestone is welcomed, we are not yet out of the woods, and we are still lagging well behind the national average of persons which stands at approximately 90%.

It's simple, the more accurate the count - the better the budget allocation our province gets. This will ensure that we can continue to deliver and improve on key services provided in education and healthcare.

To those of you who have not yet done so, please use these last 5 days to ensure that you and your household get counted. We all must play our part and we can do so by:

Completing the Census questionnaire when visited by an official StatsSA Census counter;

Completing the Census questionnaire online: https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za; or

Contacting the toll-free Census call centre for any enquiries on 0800 110 248 or emailing census2022@statssa.gov.za.