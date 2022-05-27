Nigeria: Rep Wins APC Gov Primary in Niger

Umar Bago polled 540 votes to emerge as the candidate of the APC in the state.

Mr Bago, who represents Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State, polled 540 votes to emerge as the candidate at the election conducted at the Legbo Kutigi International Conference Center, Minna.

His closest opponent, Mohammed Malagi, the publisher of Blueprint newspaper, got 386 votes.

Mohammed Ketso, the incumbent deputy governor, polled 17 votes, Sani Ndanusa got 84 votes, while Mohammed Nda got 1 vote.

The returning officer for the election, Nasiru Ibrahim, a former attorney-general of Kebbi State, announced Mr Bago as the winner of the election after counting the votes.

"Hon. Bago has the highest votes in the elections held in Minna, Niger State, therefore, I, Bar. Nasiru as the chairman Electoral committee, declare Hon Bago the winner of the elections," Mr Ibrahim declared.

Mr Bago contested the 2019 Speakership election against Femi Gbajabiamila but lost.