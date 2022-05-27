Kenyan Medics Review Max International Patented Technology

Nairobi — Dozens of medics from Kenya have attended the first medical symposium by the US-based Max International when they assessed the firm's patented technology, that seeks to promote health among Kenyans.

The symposium was also attended by independent medical researchers, who explained the research behind Max International's products.

It was also addressed by Herbert Nagasawa, the inventor of RiboCeine™, which is patented glutathione enhancing technology.

Dr. Nagasawa is a world-renowned medicinal chemist with 170 peer-reviewed journals published over several decades.

He said that Riboceine has been proven to protect people against oxidative stress- a metabolic condition where excess free radicals are produced.

Notably, he noted that Riboceine has the ability to improve a person's level of glutathione, as proven in various studies.

"Glutathione is the most important endogenous antioxidant for cellular defense against oxidative stress, and is vital for the integrity of the gut," he said.

Low levels of glutathione have among other things been associated with cardiovascular diseases according to Dr. Nagasaka.

There are currently 44 peer-reviewed research studies demonstrating the effectiveness of Max's flagship patented molecule RiboCeine™.

The event came just days after the firm was launched in Nairobi, marking its entry to East Africa, and setting its base in a city with increasing middle-income earners and ever-rising health needs.

But the entry has been informed more by the need according to Max International Chief Executive Officer Joseph Voyticky.

Speaking during the symposium, Voyticky pointed out the worrying statistics by health organizations, showing that at least 60 percent of city dwellers are obese.

The symposium, Voyticky said, was to help Kenyan medics understand and appreciate the technology behind the firm's products and ascertain their legitimacy.

"The East African countries economies have shown tremendous resiliency through the pandemic with relatively low inflation rates as compared to the rest of the world.

However, there is a great need for the value that Max International offers with respect to its technology-based nutritional supplements and the personal development platform provided through Max," the Max International CEO said.

During the symposium held at the firm's offices in Nairobi, Prof Abraham Osinubi from Nigeria and Dr. Bobby Horne, a clinical researcher.

Prof Osinubi is a Medical Doctor with over 30 years in Clinical Practice

They were both involved in the evaluation of the company and its products.

"The most important thing when I evaluated the company, I wanted to see the science, I wanted to understand the science that is available. Part of what I looked at is whether or not development trials were independent and that these were third-party studies where all they gained access to was the products," Dr. Horne said during the symposium.

Her sentiments were echoed by Prof. Osinubi who said there are 50 independent studies on the products.

"All the studies presented are all independent. Max was never involved at any point. Whether at conception, implementation or at the production stage. All research was sent to a peer review at all international journals and they have been published," he said.

Just how important is Riboceine?

Horne said Riboceine is the most cost-effective way to allow human cells to make enough glutathione.

"Glutathione is the key to every cell. It is the foundation of every cell. When your cells are damaged, it's because you don't have enough glutathione within yourself," she said.

She pointed out that there is no toxicity associated with Riboceine upon consumption.

Prof Osinubi said lack of glutathione leads to the rise of oxidative stress which results in chronic ailments such as, "hypertension, stroke, heart attack, cancers of various forms and even diabetes."

"A lot of effort has been done by several scientists to see how we can raise our glutathione levels so that the rise of chronic diseases."

He said Riboceine is a product of 25 years of diligent research, with the ability to raise the levels of glutathione.

"This is the best, for now, at raising the glutathione levels within the cell. Because that is where we actually that we need the glutathione, intracellularly," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Max International launched in the United States in 2007.

The company is currently operating in 20 different countries throughout North, South, and Central America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania (Aus/NZ & Fiji).

Max first came to Africa through Ghana in March of 2014. The value that Max's products deliver to its customers led Max to expand to Nigeria, and Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa.

In total, Max has 11 offices in West Africa and 13 in the African continent.

Max International develops and distributes proprietary and patent-protected nutritional supplements, weight loss, and beauty products.

Some of the products include Cellgevity - Advanced Riboceine Technology, Max ATP - RiboCeine Fuel - Peak Performance for Everyone, Max N-Fuze - Nutritional Replenishment, Max ONE - Focused RiboCeine Supplementation, Max GXL - Unique NAC Formula, Max 357 - Arctic Cod Omega Blend and Max Switch - Dietary Supplement Capsules among others.