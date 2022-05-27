Liberia: Senate Investigates Chemical Spillage

-At BMMC

Representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Ministry of Health have promised to provide preliminary reports to the Senate's Committee on Mines and Energy on Monday, May 30, 2022 over spillage of chemical allegedly used by Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC).

According to a release from the Senate Press Department, the witnesses made the vow when they appeared before the Senate Committee on Mines and Energy on Wednesday, 25 May 2022.

Addressing the Committee, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Mr. Wilson K. Tarpeh stated that a team of experts has been sent to the site to assess the situation and that a preliminary report from the separate government entities involved will be submitted on Monday, May 30, 2022.

It can be recalled during the weekend, there was a spillage of chemical allegedly used by Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC), which resulted to the pollution of the Mafa River in Grand Cape Mount County, leaving several species dead, including a dog that ate some of the species.

Addressing Representatives of Government institutions before the hearing, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Mines and Energy, Grand Cape Mount County Senator Simeon B. Taylor said that the hearing has brought together relevant institutions of government in order to institute measures to tackle said emerging environmental crisis.

Tarpeh, Executive Director represented the EPA, while Mr. Emmanuel O. Sherman, Deputy Minister for Operations represented the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Dr. Francis Karteh represented the Ministry of Health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, recent media reports alleged water pollution resulting in the death of fish and other species in the Mafa River streams in Grand Cape Mount County.

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation ("BMMC") wishes to inform the public that no abnormal conditions have taken place in its plant. There is also no discharge from the plant. All protocols in keeping with EPA guidelines and best practices are intact. However, we have sent a specialist environmental team to investigate the allegations of pollution in the surrounding water streams.

In furtherance of the steps taken above, BMMC has also engaged an independent government-certified laboratory to collect samples from the areas that are reported to be impacted. BMMC will keep the public informed on the results of all investigations that are underway.

In the interim, BMMC will continue to support its neighboring communities to ensure their safety as relates to the incident until clarity is derived from these investigations.

Having notified the EPA of the incident, BMMC most welcomes the EPA's response to dispatch a team on-site to investigate these allegations. BMMC remains supportive and will continue to cooperate with authorities at every stage where needed.