Gambia: 'White Paper Demonstrates That Govt Takes TRRC, Citizens Concerns With Seriousness'

Seedy Sheriff Ceesay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Coastal Security and Coastal Enterprise has said that the government Position Paper (white paper) demonstrates that The Gambia government takes the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) and citizens concerns with seriousness.

Mr. Ceesay made the remarks in reaction to the release of the government White Paper on the recommendations of the TRCC on Wednesday.

He added that the minister of Justice and Attorney General also displayed that the oldest and simplest justification for government is that it is protecting citizens.

"The government White Paper has demonstrated that our government is here to protect its citizens," said Ceesay also a TV host.

He described government's position as a bold step towards the anticipation of many Gambians.

According to him, many were in doubt whether government would have gone this far but stated that the government White Paper has demonstrated that "our government mean business" and has taken TRRC and citizens matters with seriousness.

"Government has begun to wipe the tears of victims," CEO Ceesay said, noting that government has taken the whole affairs of the TRRC with responsibility and seriousness.

"The Gambia is winning as far as the whole activities of governance is concern."

He pointed out that citizens' continuous engagement on the White Paper will help the process to go smoothly.

He also said that the Justice Minister praising the political opposition and availing them copies of the government White Paper shows that government is willing to engage participatory process in everything that is happening.

He commended the Justice Ministry and presidency for their steadfastness.