Africa: Ghana Retain Addo-Led Coaching Quartet for 2022 World Cup and Afcon Qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended the contract of Black Stars coach Otto Addo until the end of December ensuring that the former international player will be in charge at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The deal also ensures that Addo's coaching crew including Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will also stay in their roles as coaches of the national team until December 2022.

Boateng and Dramani are assistants to Addo whilst the former English Premier League manager Hughton is the technical advisor to the team.

The quartet masterminded the Black Stars' qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after eliminating West African rivals Nigeria in the play-off in March which looks to have led to the decision to extend their contracts.

This means the four coaches will be in charge of the Black Stars when they start their 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign next month.

"The Ghana Football Association has appointed Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as coaches of the senior national team, the Black Stars until the end of December 2022," the GFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The quartet who masterminded Ghana's qualification to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament will stay on to see to Ghana's preparation for the World Cup, the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, and the World Cup itself.

"This follows an exhaustive negotiation and engagement with all relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The coaches will soon name their squad for Matchday 1 and 2 of the Africa Cup of Nation Cote D'lvoire 2023 qualifiers and the four-nation tournament in Japan."

Addo was handed the job as the interim head coach in February this year, replacing Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac who was sacked after a shambolic 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon.

The 46-year-old is a former Ghana international midfielder who played at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations when Ghana co-hosted the tournament with Nigeria.

Addo also participated in Ghana's very first World Cup appearance in 2006 in the Red, Gold and Black shirt.

Ghana booked their place for this year's Mundial with an away goal advantage with a 1-1 aggregate scoreline having drawn 0-0 in Kumasi and 1-1 in Abuja respectively.

They are expected to lead the Black Stars in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 qualifiers starting next month and the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana will face Madagascar and Central African Republic in a double-header at the Cape Coast stadium and Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on June 1 and June 5, 2022.

The Black Stars as part of their preparations for the World Cup will also participate in a Four Nations tournament to be held in Japan from June 10 to June 14 they will play the hosts and one of Chile or Tunisia.