Africa: Semenyo Among Three Ghana Debutantes for AFCON Qualifiers - Partey, Djiku Absent

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has named Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo among his three debutantes for next month's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The England-based striker is among three players including France-based defender Alidu Seidu and Bechem United winger Augustine Okrah who were given their first call-up to the Black Stars squad for the two matches.
The Black Stars will be boosted by the return of three players including captain Andre Ayew and fit-again stars Mubarak Wakaso and Richmond Boakye Yiadom who are all part of the 33-man squad released by coach Addo.
The trio was not part of the squad that played Nigeria in the decisive World Cup qualifiers in March for various reasons but are now available for selection by the Black Stars boss.
Ghana will be missing key players as tough defender Alexander Djiku is suspended for amassing yellow cards while Thomas Partey won't be risked for the qualifier as he is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered while playing for English side Arsenal.
The Black Stars will face Madagascar in the first of the double-header on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before they tackle Central African Republic four days later in Angola.
The Ghana Football Association revealed the list of players for the two AFCON qualifying matches and a four-nation tournament that will be staged in Japan from June 10 to June 14.
The Black Stars will play hosts Japan in the opening game of the Kirin Soccer Cup and will play against either of Chile or Tunisia in the final fixture of the mini tournament.
Skipper Ayew is making a return to the team after missing out in the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March through a suspension he was serving.
Semenyo has been handed a maiden invitation to the Black Stars following his blistering form in the English Championship this season.
Semenyo netted eight goals and provided 12 assists in 31 appearances for City.
He was initially expected to make the Ghana team for the World Cup playoff but was ruled out due to an injury.
Hearts of Oak and former Ghana U20 captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Bechem United talisman Augustine Okrah are the only home based players included in Addo's squad.
Below is the full list:
GOALKEEPERS
Joseph Wollacott - Swindon Town
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen - KAS Eupen
Lawrence Ati-Zigi - FC St. Gallen
Richard Ofori - Orlando Pirates
DEFENDERS
Denis Odoi - Club Brugge
Alidu Seidu - Clement Foot
Gideon Mensah - Girondins Bordeaux
Abdul Rahman Baba - Reading FC
Abdul Mumin - Vitoria Guimaraes
Daniel Amartey - Leicester City
Joseph Aidoo - Celta Vigo
Jonathan Mensah - Columbus Crew
MIDFIELDERS
Iddrisu Baba Mohammed - Real Mallorca
Edmund Addo - Sheriff Tiraspol
Elisha Owusu - KAA Gent
Mohammed Kudus - AFC Ajax
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh - FC St. Pauli
Mubarak Wakaso - Shenzhen FC
WINGERS
Joseph Paintsil - KRC Genk
Andre Ayew - Al Sadd
Augustine Okrah - Bechem United
Osman Bukari - FC Nantes
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - Sporting Lisbon
Kamaldeen Sulemana - Stade Rennes
Yaw Yeboah - Columbus Crew
Christopher Antwi-Agyei - VfL Bochum
STRIKERS
Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh - Hearts of Oak
Felix Afena-Gyan - AS Roma
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt - Holstein Kiel
Antoine Selorm Semenyo - Bristol City
Benjamin Tetteh - Yeni Malatyaspor
Braydon Manu - SV Darmstadt