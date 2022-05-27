Ghana: Provide Within 7 Days Info On Transactions On1, 185 Acres Achimota Forest Reserve ... Lands Minister Orders Forestry Commission

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has directed the Forestry Commission to within seven days make available information on all transactions relating to the 1,185 acres Achimota Forest Reserve.

The information, he indicated, should include all leases granted by the Forestry Commission over land, and any amendment or variations to those leases, as well as any sublease or assignment granted over any part of the land.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.

A statement issued by the Ministry in Accra yesterday said the information would enable the Minister take the appropriate actions on Achimota Forest.

The request followed an earlier statement by the Minister to act on any improper acquisition of public lands, including the Achimota Forest Lands, regardless of how they were acquired, whether now or in the past.

Mr Jinapor, in separate letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, further requested for information on all transactions affecting the land acquired in 1927.

The letter said the information would encompass de-gazetting, leases, subleases, assignments, and other transfer or disposition of any part of the lands in question, whether made by the Forestry Commission or any other person.

The Minister in another letter addressed to the NiiOwoo Royal Family, asked the Family to submit to his office, all subleases and assignments granted by the Family to any person.

The Minister also asked the Lands and Forestry Commissions, as well as the NiiOwoo Royal Family, to provide the names and addresses of all beneficiary owners of any part of the land acquired in 1927.

The statement said Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources would continue to deal with all other matters affecting the lands and natural resources of the country transparently.