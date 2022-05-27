Gambia: Woman Arraigned for Alleged Common Assault

A woman was on the 24th May, 2022, paraded before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court and charged with common assault, contrary to Section 227 of the Criminal Code.

Prosecutors alleged that Isatou Njie on or about the 13th day of May, 2022, at Sylvian Academic School, in Bakau, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, unlawfully assaulted one Aminatta Othman by slapping, hitting and pulling her braids.

She denied any wrongdoing when the charge sheet was read to her.

The prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Touray, who earlier amended the charge sheet by virtue of Section 169 of the Criminal Procedure Code, told the court that he was not opposing bail for the accused person.

Haddy Dandeh Njie-Jabbi, who led the defence team, applied to the court to grant bail to the accused. She posited that the accused is a mother.

Her application was granted and the presiding magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of D50,000 with a Gambian surety who should deposit his or her ID card with the registrar of the court. The surety should also swear to an affidavit of means.

Chief Inspector Touray is expected to make a lineup of his witnesses on the 2nd June, 2022, to shed light on the allegation.