Africa: Gambia Hosts 3rd Africa Continental Curriculum Conference

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education on 23rd May, 2022 hosted the opening of the Continental Curriculum Conference at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo.

The conference brought together experts in the education field, Civil Society Organizations, research institutions as well as representatives from the private and corporate sector from Africa and beyond to dialogue and share experiences and good practices.

Momodou Jeng, director of Curriculum, Research,Evaluation and Development at Directorate of Education, The Gambia said in 2008 The Gambia hosted a conference on a curriculum, which brought together educationist and curriculum experts from various parts of Africa to discuss and implement the kind of Basic Education Program for Africa that would respond to the development needs of the continent.

He added that, Education Technology and Curriculum Alignment in the theme of the conference implies a paradigm shift in the teaching pedagogies, assessment and examination designs and tools. He said they are ready for the new challenges.

Honorable Claudiana A. Cole, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education said for some parts of the world, many school managers, teachers, learners and their parents particularly those in the third world, education was not offered at all due to the advent of the pandemic.

The onset of the pandemic also pushed much of the world towards online learning, accelerating a digital transformation of the education sector that has been underway, she added.