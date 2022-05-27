Gambia: MYK Jayda Signs Contract With Africell

The Gambia's leading GSM Operator, Africell Gambia Limited recently renewed a contract agreements with MYK Jayda at a ceremony held at its headquarters along Kairaba Avenue.

Waka Jange, Africell Entertainment promoter described the ceremony as very significant, and affirmed their commitment with Bright MYK Jayda "We are very proud to associate ourselves with you once again."

Mr. Jange added that Africell commitment is not only in the music industry, but entertainment in general, especially supporting youth that are doing tremendously well in the entertainment industry.

"Africell as a brand that support talents and empower young people, would definitely love to continue the partnership with Bright Stars, and as brand ambassadors, this will enable both parties to continue the working relationship and create ideas selling and promoting Africell brand terms of music"

"We are most delighted to bring you back, and we do so with total trust and confident in you and your abilities to promote the Africell brand," he said adding that Africell worked with you over the years, and we really happy with the work that you have given to us especially the way you have carried our flag around the Gambia.