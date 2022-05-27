Gambia: MYK Jayda Signs Contract With Africell

27 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia's leading GSM Operator, Africell Gambia Limited recently renewed a contract agreements with MYK Jayda at a ceremony held at its headquarters along Kairaba Avenue.

Waka Jange, Africell Entertainment promoter described the ceremony as very significant, and affirmed their commitment with Bright MYK Jayda "We are very proud to associate ourselves with you once again."

Mr. Jange added that Africell commitment is not only in the music industry, but entertainment in general, especially supporting youth that are doing tremendously well in the entertainment industry.

"Africell as a brand that support talents and empower young people, would definitely love to continue the partnership with Bright Stars, and as brand ambassadors, this will enable both parties to continue the working relationship and create ideas selling and promoting Africell brand terms of music"

"We are most delighted to bring you back, and we do so with total trust and confident in you and your abilities to promote the Africell brand," he said adding that Africell worked with you over the years, and we really happy with the work that you have given to us especially the way you have carried our flag around the Gambia.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X