Gambia: GFF FF Cup Draw Held

27 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The draw for the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition was recently held at the Football House in Kanifing.

The annual FF Cup competition feature First and Second Division League clubs.

The draw for the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF)FF Cup competition is as follow:

Wallidan vs Jarra West

B4U Kiang West vs Team Rihno

Banjul United vs Samger

Young Africans vs Brikama United

Tallinding United vs Elite United

Steve Biko vs Immigration

Fortune FC vs Falcons FC

Wagadu FC vs Kanifing West

GAF vs Greater Tomorrow

Bombada vs Dibba Oil FC

Gamtel vs Hawks FC

Gunjur United vs PSV Wellingara

Medical FC vs BK Milan

