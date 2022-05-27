Gambia: GFF FF Cup Draw Held

The draw for the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition was recently held at the Football House in Kanifing.
The annual FF Cup competition feature First and Second Division League clubs.
The draw for the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF)FF Cup competition is as follow:
Wallidan vs Jarra West
B4U Kiang West vs Team Rihno
Banjul United vs Samger
Young Africans vs Brikama United
Tallinding United vs Elite United
Steve Biko vs Immigration
Fortune FC vs Falcons FC
Wagadu FC vs Kanifing West
GAF vs Greater Tomorrow
Bombada vs Dibba Oil FC
Gamtel vs Hawks FC
Gunjur United vs PSV Wellingara
Medical FC vs BK Milan