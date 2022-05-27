Gambia: GAF Records 5th Victory in GFF 1st Division League

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has recorded their fifth victory of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st Division League after defeating Steve Biko 4-1 during their week-16 rescheduled fixture played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Complex in Basori on Wednesday.

The Beach Boys, Steve Biko, have now suffered their sixth defeat of the league.

The Soldiers overall collected five wins, eight draws and suffered seven defeats after 20 games, while Bakau-based team, Steve Biko overall collected seven victories, six draws and succumbed to six defeats after 19 encounters.

The win moved GAF to 12th position with 23 points, leveled with Banjul United, while Steve Biko occupy 7th position with 27 points, leveled with Gamtel FC.

Elsewhere, Banjul United and Waa Banjul played a barren goalless draw during their Banjul-derby rescheduled week-16 fixture played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Complex in Basori.

Waa Banjul now registered their 12th draw in the league, while Banjul United collected their eighth draw of the season.

Waa Banjul FC overall collected five wins, 12 draws and conceded three defeats, while Banjul United overall recorded five wins, eight draws and suffered seven defeats after 20 games each.

The result maintained Waa Banjul at 4th position with 27 points, leveled with Gamtel FC and Steve Biko, while Banjul United sit 13th position with 23 points, leveled with GAF.